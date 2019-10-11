By Sunday, every Mayor in Hawke's Bay could be a woman, in what would be a first be a first for the region. Laura Wiltshire reports.

From the southern edges of Hawke's Bay to its northern border, come Sunday, the region could have five female mayors.

A woman is standing is every mayoral election from Tararua to Wairoa, and Central Hawke's Bay is guaranteed to have a female mayor, with the race between two women.

Current chair of the Hawke's Bay Mayoral Forum (which does not included Tararua), Alex Walker, said she had not thought about the fact that

