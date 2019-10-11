On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
By Sunday, every Mayor in Hawke's Bay could be a woman, in what would be a first be a first for the region. Laura Wiltshire reports.
From the southern edges of Hawke's Bay to its northern border, come Sunday, the region could have five female mayors.
A woman is standing is every mayoral election from Tararua to Wairoa, and Central Hawke's Bay is guaranteed to have a female mayor, with the race between two women.
Current chair of the Hawke's Bay Mayoral Forum (which does not included Tararua), Alex Walker, said she had not thought about the fact thatafter the election every mayor in Hawke's Bay could be a woman.
Local Government Policy expert at Lincoln University, Jean Drage, said what was possibly more significant than the possibility of having all female mayors in Hawke's Bay is the woman-only mayoral contest happening in CHB.
She said in the Hurunui District in the South Island there was also a female-only mayoral race, but described the two cases as "absolutely unique".
"That's a new phenomena for this election."
She said it was not unheard for an area to have women as the majority of mayors, but it was still unusual.
"We've had a lot of debate a this election around just who is sitting around our council tables.
"There has been a lot of talk about having not just women, but about having different age groups and having more diverse faces in there."
She said women standing in local government elections went as far back as 1893, when New Zealand elected its first female mayor, Elizabeth Yates in Onehunga.
It took until 1957 before the country saw its second.
"It took a long for a significant amount of women starting to be seen on councils."
She New Zealand went through a period in the 1980s and 1990s where there were many female councillors, however that has tapered off in recent years.
"The highest number of women mayors we ever had in a term, 19 women were elected in 1998, and we have never had that number since.
"When you look at the last councils around the country, we still had one council on the West Coast of the South Island that was all men.