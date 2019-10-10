As the weeks go by, the podcast menu is forced to deal with the same subjects.

You know, Brexit, Climate, Trump et al. It's like radio serial or a comic strip.

Or the latest episode of 'As the World Turns'!

The 'impeachment' in Washington (which is NOT an impeachment at this point), is actually politics at its most polluted.

Advertisement

This week I speak with Professor Emeritus Jim Flynn of Otago on censorship. He has recently been thumped by it.

Good feedback with Mrs Producer, as always.

Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

READ MORE:

• Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 33 September 11th

• Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 32 - September 4 2019

• The Leighton Smith Podcast 36: Trump, censorship and climate change

• The Leighton Smith Podcast: Episode 21, climate change special