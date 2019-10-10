On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"'See' was Gwillym's first word when he was a child. He always climbed to the top of things and on our first day back in New Zealand, we went out to Piha and the next minute he was calling out from the top of Lion Rock."
As a teenager Gwillym loved to climb and during his movie years, he began to sky dive, Robyn said.
"In February of last year we met up in Hawaii and I went tandem sky diving with him. This was one of the most powerful moments of my life.
"I put my life in my son's hands and he lead me into an experience I would never have had without him. We jumped at 16,000 feet over the north shore of Hawaii.
"I had a chance to feel what it was like to free fall through the sky and see the world so freely. It formed a huge bond between us."
Gwillym gradually progressed in the thrill-seeking community, taking up wingsuiting.
"He went to Norway, to Switzerland, to Italy and more, to fly from mountaintops, where he had to walk for several hours to get to the top, and then pack all he had taken to fly down with him.
"He was so good at sharing this and sent us all many videos of these flights and of the places he was seeing.
"He was a loving and generous son and friend."
Robyn recently went to Temple New Hampshire the US to lay some of his ashes at Andy's Summer Playhouse - his summer programme where he learned to "love the theatre and formed his life path to become an editor," she said.