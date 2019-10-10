Holiday accommodation booking giant Bachcare has admitted misleading consumers by manipulating online reviews.

The property and management company pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court to charges under the Fair Trading Act for manipulating customer-posted reviews on the internet.

The charges were brought by the Commerce Commission which said Bachcare removed negative comments from some reviews before publishing them on its website.

It further revealed Bachcare did not publish any reviews to which consumers had given a star rating of less than 3.5 out of 5.

In doing so, the commission said Bachcare engaged in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers by creating artificially positive impressions about certain properties.

Bachcare currently manages about 2000 properties across the country, with more than 150,000 customers per year.

The charges followed a Commerce Commission investigation and relate to conduct between June 1, 2017, and September 28 last year.

The company was set to appear in court yesterday.

The Herald has confirmed it has now entered a guilty plea by way of notice to the court.

Sentencing will take place on December 11.

The summary of facts relating to the offending was not yet available.