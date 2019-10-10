Gangs are considered by many people to be a scourge on our community. But despite their feared reputation and connection with violence, drugs and other serious crime the number of people joining gangs in the Bay of Plenty has risen by a third in two years. Reporter Katee Shanks looks at what's behind the increase as local leading politicians and a senior police officer speak out.

One in five of the country's patched gang members live in the Bay of Plenty - and a 30 per cent rise in numbers has been attributed to the amount of drugs available in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.