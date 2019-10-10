A former student recalls his days as an occupant of big rambling Dunedin house where a party ended in tragedy.

I remember the day clearly, the day we signed up for the notorious Dunedin flat, known as 'The Manor'.

It was in April - eight months before we would take over the lease of the flat. Seven boys signed on the dotted line, full of excitement as we were about to embark on the next step in our lives.

We knew the legacy and history that came with the 100-year-old flat, as well as understanding the reputation of the famous

