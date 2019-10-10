Fibre broadband technician Akash Padhya returned to marry his wife Payal in an arranged marriage last year.

But after seven months of waiting for an Immigration New Zealand decision on her partnership visitor visa application, Padhya says it's putting a strain on their relationship.

Information released under the Official Information Act (OIA) revealed 295 partnership visitor visa applications had been lodged at INZ's Mumbai office in the four months from December last year to March.

However, just 46 had been decided by INZ Mumbai as of October 1 and 91 by all INZ offices.

