EDITORIAL

The public now rightly knows the name of a man who robbed a seriously injured crash victim after the Herald successfully challenged his bid for permanent name suppression.

It was finally revealed this week Danny Leef took the opportunity to rob a woman of her wallet and iPhone just moments after a car crash in Papakura in November 2017. He then went on a spending spree over the next several hours using Shevaughn Johnstone's credit card. Johnstone, meanwhile, was unable to be identified by paramedics because her ID was in her wallet.

