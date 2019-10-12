COMMENT:

Good economic news this week: a $7.5 billion budget surplus, unemployment is down and meth has never been cheaper. The median price is $500 a gram, although nationally there's a big variation in what you'll pay, with prices ranging from $400 a gram in Auckland to $650 a gram in Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough. With any other product a 37.5 per cent difference in price between one part of the country and another would be seen as criminal, but meth seems to be a special case. And there are clearly still bargains to be had if you shop around.

