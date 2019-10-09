Expect significant delays - that's the message from emergency services for Auckland motorists travelling citybound on the Northwestern Motorway.

The Lincoln Rd on-ramp and three of five motorway lanes were blocked as of 7am following the two-car crash.

Emergency services were first called around 6.30am and one person reportedly sustained moderate injuries.

3 lanes south are now available again, but a very short merge required at Lincoln Rd on-ramp which is causing significant delays at for all citybound traffic. Consider delaying your journey or using an alternative route if possible. ^TPhttps://t.co/ZKYb7wAdFk — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 9, 2019

Police officers were at the scene and advised motorists to expect significant delays while they worked in the area.

The incident took place around 6.30am. Photo / Supplied

NZ Transport Agency said commuters should consider using an alternative route to their destination this morning.

A motorist who drove past the collision said two cars were damaged, a red hatchback and silver stationwagon.

He said emergency services weren't at the scene when he drove past and there was lengthy delays in the area, "the motorway was almost stopped".

Three citybound lanes (of 5) are currently blocked. Consider using an alternative route if possible or expect long delays this morning. ^TPhttps://t.co/ZKYb7wAdFk — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 9, 2019

Elsewhere, traffic lights on the Panmure Bridge are currently out of action following a power outage.

Motorists are advised by Auckland Transport to keep left and take extra care until power can be restored.