Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's miniscule numbers of people voting in local elections, and what needs to change. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Local body elections are closing this weekend, but are already marred by plummeting voter turnout in many areas.

At the last available count, 22.6 per cent of Auckland's voters have had a say.

Meanwhile in Wellington, as of Wednesday, only 25.4 per cent have cast a vote.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some, even the Prime Minister herself, are suggesting this means it's time

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.