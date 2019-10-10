Aaron Tousoon and Tim Hosking have been mates since they were about 10 years old in Waikanae.

Now in their 30s, they've taken their friendship to a new level - Hosking has given Tousoon one of his kidneys.

And he's urging other healthy Kiwis to think about whether they could give the gift of life to one of the 550 people still on the waiting list.

Tousoon has IgA nephropathy, similar to the kidney disease suffered by rugby legend Jonah Lomu. In a healthy person the antibody IgA helps fight infection but Tousoon's IgA attacks and damages his kidneys.

