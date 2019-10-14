

Taradale's Charlie O'Brien is potentially a world-class swinger.

Maybe even the best in the world.

Paperwork, however, appears not to be his speciality.

READ MORE:

• 'I was dead': Charlie O'Brien finishes his world record swing absolutely exhausted

• World record swinging attempt: What Napier teen's like after nine hours in motion

• Charlie's done it! Napier teen breaks continuous swinging world record

• Swinging stoush: World record holder claims Napier teen's rest breaks invalidate his record claim

Advertisement

More than five months after battling through motion sickness and pain to seemingly break the world record for continuous swinging, O'Brien still doesn't hold the record.

Guinness World Records has yet to rule on the record's legitimacy because O'Brien, who finally jumped off the Taradale Park swing 33 hours and 11 minutes after sitting his backside down on it in April, has yet to send in the proof that he broke the record.

Charlie O'Brien is yet to claim his world swinging record.

Guinness World Records needs his paper work, as well as the footage compiled throughout the record attempt, to confirm if he actually did beat fellow Kiwi Aimee Pivott's record by 1 hour and 9 minutes.

In the meantime, Pivott still holds the record.

His friend and helpful organiser of the event Kate Shellard said O'Brien had not sent in any information to try to make the record official.

She said she remained eager for him to do so.

O'Brien, did not want to talk about the record attempt when Hawke's Bay Today contacted him.

Back in April he captured the attention of not just New Zealand but other parts of the globe as thousands tuned in to watch his marathon swing.

Advertisement

Hundreds also visited him during the day down at the swings at Taradale Park to rally him on.

Current world record holder Pivott, from Pukekohe, speculated a few weeks after the attempt that the record might not be legitimate, given O'Brien had taken a five-minute break every hour.

The mum-of-two beat an existing record of 31 hours, set by a Canadian in 2008, and said she had to do it the hard way, fracturing her pelvis in four places during the record swing, as she raised money for a liberty wheelchair swing.

O'Brien said at the time he shouldn't have to deduct the five-minute breaks from his total time.

He provided Hawke's Bay Today with the rules he was given, which stated that "rest breaks do still count towards the final total length of time".

"However, it is not permitted to add any remaining rest time available to the total at the end of the attempt."

The 16-year-old at the time also said his support team experienced some technical issues with the video recording on the night.

Whatever the reason, the record remains Pivott's and may well stay that way.