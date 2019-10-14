Taradale's Charlie O'Brien is potentially a world-class swinger.

Maybe even the best in the world.

Paperwork, however, appears not to be his speciality.

READ MORE:
'I was dead': Charlie O'Brien finishes his world record swing absolutely exhausted
World record swinging attempt: What Napier teen's like after nine hours in motion
Charlie's done it! Napier teen breaks continuous swinging world record
Swinging stoush: World record holder claims Napier teen's rest breaks invalidate his record claim

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More than five months after battling through motion sickness and pain to seemingly break the world record for continuous swinging, O'Brien still doesn't

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.