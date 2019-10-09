It was something of a paradox that one Green Party minister got steamrolled by its Labour senior partner on the same day another had a moment of triumph: and that both events were lauded by business.

On Tuesday morning Green Party co-leader James Shaw was speaking at the Environmental Defence Society conference, announcing Rod Carr as the new chair of the Climate Change Commission.

At the same time, a press release announced Ministers David Parker and Grant Robertson had overturned a decision by Shaw's colleague, Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage, not to allow a land sale for Waihi Mines to

