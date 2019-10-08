A man has parked a bus on a Canterbury bridge and made claims it's full of explosives.

Police have closed a section of Wairiri Rd near Canterbury's Selwyn River Bridge in Glentunnel due to an incident.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been called to the scene.

Local man Richard Dawson was first at the scene and spoke to the man through a window of the bus.

He saw the bus stop in the middle of the road and got out of his car to assist them across.

"When I went up, this guy was very agitated and he said he had a weapon."

Dawson tried to talk to the man some more and calm him down, but it didn't work.

"He just looked at me and said 'best you go away, I'm armed and the bus is full of explosives.'

"I looked at the door and saw a bit of wire tied around the door, but whether that's anything I'm not sure.

"I just turned around and ran."

Dawson said the man is still inside the bus and two trucks have blocked both sides of the bridge.

"He's very agitated, sitting in the driver's seat and flashing his lights."

Dawson said police have since arrived and taken control of the scene.