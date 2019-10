A car has reportedly crashed into a house in the Tasman district, in the north of the South Island.

Police said they were on their way to the scene on Kardia Terrace in Richmond but were not yet aware of how serious the situation was.

"We've been dispatched but not yet arrived so info is limited," a spokeswoman said.

"We received a report at 9.05pm of a car crashing into a house."

There were no mentions of anyone being injured yet, she said.