A person has died in a crash involving three motorcycles in Dovedale, near Nelson.

Emergency services are at the scene on Neudorf Rd, where one person has died, police said in a statement.

Police were called about 4.35pm.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, police said.