A person had to be freed by fire crews and taken to hospital this afternoon after getting their hand caught in a bottling machine.

The person suffered moderate injuries in the workplace incident, which happened in the Auckland suburb of Helensville.

Two fire crews from Helensville were called at 12.34pm to the incident in one of the units at 69 Mill Rd, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Craig Dally said.

"We had somebody with their hand trapped in some machinery. They were released from the said machinery shortly after we arrived."

It appeared to be a bottling machine, Dally said.

A St John spokeswoman said a call had come in at 12.37pm about a "workplace incident".

"We sent one ambulance and treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to North Shore [Hospital] ED."