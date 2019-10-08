COMMENT

In this year of the Rugby World Cup 2019, we think back on former teams and reflect on the loss of a former All Black Captain, Dave Gallaher, who was killed on October 4, 1917, 102 years ago.

The Passchendaele Society will, on October 12, commemorate the deaths of 18,277 New Zealanders killed in World War I.

