Emotions are running high in Gisborne this morning, as a replica of the Endeavour closes in on the east coast.

The ship is part of a flotilla that will be met by four waka hourua for the Tuia 250 commemorations marking two and a half centuries since Captain Cook landed on our shores.

There's plenty of opposition to the replica's arrival and some local Māori are planning to boycott the commemorations.

Māori representatives in Gisborne as the Tuia 250 commemorations get underway. Photo / Will Trafford

Te Ha Trust general manager Glenis Philip-Barbara says they've worked really hard to make sure every corner of the community has a space to be heard.

There's a family zone - bouncy castles, jugglers, people on stilts and more to add to the occasion.

Former Treaty Negotiations Minister Sir Michael Cullen says the Endeavour's arrival is an important day in our history.

However, he says there is the darker side to it - with a number of Māori killed during the first encounter with Cook's crew.

He says they'll be travelling together around to sites of significance so they can share in the korero and understand the stories of the community.