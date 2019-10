Henderson residents are being evacuated as Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand respond to an emergency chemical incident in West Auckland.

Police received a report of a strong chemical smell in the area just over an hour ago. Fire services are also at the scene and St John ambulance has been advised.

Corban Ave has been cordoned off and an unspecified number of residences are being evacuated.

Police have yet to confirm what the chemical is.

Advertisement

More to come.