A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been widely felt around the North Island's east coast.

The latest report from Geonet says the quake hit at 4.29pm, at a depth of 43km. The epicentre was about 20km northwest of Matawai, which is between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki.

About 2500 people have reported feeling the quake, with the majority describing it as light or weak shaking.

In the past week a swarm of more than 60 quakes has struck off the coast of Wairoa, following a 5.4 magnitude jolt in the same spot on October 1.

This afternoon's quake was widely felt in Hawke's Bay, the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne with people as far as Nelson reporting that they felt shaking.

Earthquake in Ohope!! 5.3?! That was scary as! #eqnz haven’t felt anything like that before 😱 — Christel (@urbantoruralnz) October 7, 2019

Omg that was decent! Large jolt and then long rolling motion! #EQNZ — Mitch Kinney (@MitchKinney) October 7, 2019

Posters to social media reported lights swaying, TVs wobbling and ornaments falling off shelves.

Geonet described the shaking as "moderate".

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said there had been no fire service callouts related to the quake.