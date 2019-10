A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck 30km east of Wairoa, in the north of Hawke's Bay.

The quake struck at 6.16pm and was felt as far south as Wellington.

Geonet said it was strong and had a depth of 25km.

That was a good lil quake in Napier — Dave (@duckky007) October 1, 2019

felt in the mighty Haumoana gentle sway — Chris Dear (@Payrollman42) October 1, 2019

#eqnz felt that long drawn out rolling quake here in Marewa Napier. — Amanda Hanan (@Thebighanan) October 1, 2019

M5.2 quake causing moderate shaking near Wairoa https://t.co/7G1BvlBY7S — GeoNet (@geonet) October 1, 2019

