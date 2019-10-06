More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded in the Wairoa District in an ongoing but mainly-unnoticeable swarm since the 5.4 shake last week.

Almost all have been in the same immediate area about 30km east of Wairoa where the 6.16pm Tuesday shake was recorded, which locals calculate to be beneath Long Point, Mahia Peninsula.

That quake, strong enough to be felt over a wide area, including Napier and Hastings, was the first in the cluster, followed by two more over 4.0 later that night, and two more of similar of the following magnitude about 24 hours later.

There were 11 others over magnitude 3 by midnight on Friday, but the series continued with more than 40 shakes mainly under below magnitude 3 over the weekend and on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Considerable numbers of other quakes were recorded throughout the eastern region from East Cape to Porangahau, along with others in the Central North Island.

Better known lately as a site for rocket launches Mahia Peninsula now has some action below the surface. PHOTO/FILE

The swarm didn't surprise a local at the Mahia Store, who said she'd "felt a few", but less than half-a-dozen.

Customers in the school holidays had noticed the events — earthquakes and an overnight storm which caused some power cuts in the area.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little said the "big one" created some talk around the area, but earth tremors are not unusual in the area, usually nothing more significant than the rumbling of trucks through the town.

With "the app" on the phones he's aware of the ongoing but lessening quakes and said.

"That's usually a good sign isn't it? The earth settling down, but we don't really know what's going on beneath."

Geonet has yet to respond to a request for comment.

MORE TO COME