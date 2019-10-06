A man stabbed at a Hamilton property at the weekend is in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

The incident put FMG Waikato Stadium into lockdown during a Waikato vs Taranaki NPC game yesterday afternoon after police were called to a property on Tristram St about 5.40pm.

The victim was taken to Waikato Hospital after suffering "life threatening injuries" and then undergoing surgery.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman today said the man was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Police today confirmed no arrests had been made however they were still following "positive lines of inquiry" in regards to a person of interest.

Police yesterday asked rugby fans to remain inside the stadium for their safety as the incident unfolded.

"Police requested that people within the nearby stadium be kept inside while the risk to the public was minimised."

People were able to leave about 6.15pm.