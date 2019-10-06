Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked off Stout St in central Wellington. A pink car is blocking one entrance and a pink boat the other.

About 200 people are cheering and singing and chanting at the site.

Protesters have also blocked off the entrance to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and written "Targeting Extraction of Fossil Fuels" on the doors.

Wellington is the first of more than 60 cities across the world to be targeted by Extinction Rebellion activists this week. This next wave of protests in the name of the environment follows the group's high profile action that brought London to a standstill in April.

From 7am today rebels met at Wellington's Midland Park and then made their way to various central city locations, Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Dr Sea Rotmann said.

"This is a really really minor disruption in people's lives compared to what is coming and I don't think we are prepared for what is coming.

"We want people to wake up and to be willing to join us because what we're doing looks like something that is worth doing and not just a bunch of hippies sitting in the street for no reason."

The Extinction Rebellion movement makes three demands to governments.

Activists want them to "tell the truth" by declaring a climate emergency, to act and halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to create and be led by decisions of a Citizens' Assembly on climate and ecological justice.