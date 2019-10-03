Wellington will be the first of more than 60 cities across the world to be targeted by Extinction Rebellion activists this coming week.

This next wave of protests in the name of the environment follows the group's high profile action that brought London to a standstill in April.

Thousands of protesters' ground traffic to a halt, glued themselves to trains, and descended on Parliament Square.

The blockades planned for Wellington are not expected to be as big but the intention is to cause disruption.

On Monday at 7am rebels will meet at Midland Park and then make their way to various undisclosed central city locations, Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Dr Sea Rotmann said.

"This is a really really minor disruption in people's lives compared to what is coming and I don't think we are prepared for what is coming.

"We want people to wake up and to be willing to join us because what we're doing looks like something that is worth doing and not just a bunch of hippies sitting in the street for no reason."

The Extinction Rebellion movement makes three demands to governments.

Activists want them to "tell the truth" by declaring a climate emergency, to act and halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to create and be led by decisions of a Citizens' Assembly on climate and ecological justice.

Wellington is the only city in New Zealand taking part in the global protests starting on October 7.

Rebels from other branches across the country will join those in the capital but it was difficult to say what the turnout would be, Rotmann said.

Overseas, the plan is to shut down London in 12 different locations and more than 10,000 people are expected in Berlin.

Following the success of more than 40 school climate strikes held across the country last week, Rotmann hoped this latest protest by Extinction Rebellion would keep the issue of the environment topical.

Wellington City Council confirmed it was aware of the planned protest but said it was difficult to prepare for the unknown.

For operational reasons police would not provide details of their staff resourcing, a spokesperson said.

"The role of police is to ensure safety and uphold the law, while recognising the lawful right to protest.

"Police will respond appropriately to any issues that may arise."

During the protests in London earlier this year more than 1000 people were arrested.