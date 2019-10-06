A search is underway after reports of a person falling into the water near a busy ferry terminal in downtown Auckland.

Police and St John staff have been in the area, on Quay St near Lower Albert St, since just after 4.30am.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 4.35am and had been searching the area near the ferry terminal since.

No one had been located by 6.30am.

Police are searching near the downtown ferry terminal. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A photographer at the scene early this morning told the Herald a police rescue boat was searching the area.

Several police officers and an ambulance vehicle were also on standby.

The witness said a security guard said it was understood two men had been in the area when one of them fell into the water.

A Coastguard spokesman said they were not aware of an incident.