A search is underway after reports of a person falling into the water near a busy ferry terminal in downtown Auckland.
Police and St John staff have been in the area, on Quay St near Lower Albert St, since just after 4.30am.
A police spokeswoman said they were called at 4.35am and had been searching the area near the ferry terminal since.
No one had been located by 6.30am.
A photographer at the scene early this morning told the Herald a police rescue boat was searching the area.
Several police officers and an ambulance vehicle were also on standby.
The witness said a security guard said it was understood two men had been in the area when one of them fell into the water.
A Coastguard spokesman said they were not aware of an incident.