A suspicious fire at a Tamatea dental premises over the weekend is being investigated.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 8.30pm on Saturday night where they came across a small property fire, which was contained quickly.

The fire was on the corner of Coventry Ave and Taradale Rd where Lumino The Dentists is located.

The building was empty at the time.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and fire investigators are examing the potential cause.