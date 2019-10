There was a fire in Dunedin tonight at University College, one of the University of Otago's residential colleges.

All residents have been safely evacuated.

The fire began in a resident's room in the South Tower just before 7pm.

While it was contained within the room, water damage has affected other areas.

Advertisement

All South Tower residents are being accommodated within the college or other residential colleges this evening.

The Fire Service is investigating the cause of the fire.