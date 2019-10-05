An inmate has been seriously injured at Auckland Prison tonight.

The man was taken to hospital after a suspected self-harm incident at the prison, prison director Dave Pattinson said.

"Staff responded immediately to assist the prisoner and contact an ambulance. He has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment."

Emergency services were called to the prison, also known as Paremoremo, at 6.13pm and took the man, who was in a serious condition, to North Shore Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said earlier.

Two ambulance vehicles - one an ambulance and one a manager's unit - were sent to the scene, she said.

She had no further details.

The prison is New Zealand's only maximum security facility, with capacity for 681 inmates, which currently included the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks in March.



