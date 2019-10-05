A person has been seriously injured at Auckland Prison tonight.

Emergency services were called to the prison, also known as Paremoremo, at 6.13pm and have taken a person with serious injuries to North Shore Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Two ambulance vehicles - one an ambulance and one a manager's unit - were sent to the scene, she said.

She had no further details, including the sex of the injured person and whether they were an inmate or not.

The Herald has contacted the Department of Corrections, but has not yet received any further information from the department.

The prison is New Zealand's only maximum security facility, with capacity for 681 inmates, which currently included the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks in March.