Good news mums and dads of New Zealand — a cold and wet first week of the school holidays will this week make way for brighter, warmer weather for most.

The improvement starts tomorrow, MetService weather forecaster Paul Ngamanu said.

"It's looking a lot nicer for much of the country. A front lingers in Northland in the morning and there's a few lingering showers in eastern parts of the North Island, but everywhere else is looking pretty fine."

In the South Island it should be a sunny but frosty start in mid and South Canterbury, Central Otago and other inland locations.

There was also a chance of an afternoon shower on the West Coast and Stewart Island, but other areas would enjoy a fine day.

It's cold for any month, never mind October! 🥶



On Friday morning, Upper Hutt (-2.8˚C) experienced its 4th coldest October temp since records began in 1940. pic.twitter.com/sXlTkMJGm2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 3, 2019

While tomorrow would still be a little cool — Auckland will have a high of 17C, Hamilton 16C, Wellington and Christchurch 13C and Dunedin 14C — it would warm up in the week ahead, Ngamanu said.

The North Island especially could look forward to much improved weather this week.

"In Auckland, there'll be a few showers, but nothing too serious through the week.

"Wellington is looking pretty good. And the [wind] flow is generally coming from a north-west direction ... so it's warmer."

Auckland can expect highs of 18C or 19C through the week, Tauranga will hover around 18C and Hamilton can expect to reach 20C on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wellington will be a bit cooler, with highs between 14C and 17C, before dipping to 12C on Saturday.

Eastern areas were looking to be the pick of places to be, Ngamanu said.

Looking forward to some sunny weather? Well you won't have to wait long. Tomorrow is expected to be settled for most as a ridge of high pressure builds over the country. The video shows the front weakening tomorrow as a high pressure takes its place for a sunny Sunday. ^KL pic.twitter.com/PomqJmvVzi — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2019

Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Wairarapa should have good warmth and it will be dry, just maybe a little windy. Napier's daytime highs will soar into the low 20s from Tuesday, with oodles of sunshine, with the same weather expected up the road in Gisborne.

Northern and eastern parts of the South Island will also enjoy a fine and relatively warm week, before a cool change by the weekend.

Christchurch will hover around 20C and 21C from Tuesday to Thursday, but dip to 12C/13C from Friday on.

A low expected to develop over the Tasman Sea will bring rain to the West Coast and the deep south from Tuesday and Wednesday, although its exact impact was not yet known, Ngamanu said.

"Things could change, because it's a way off."

Tomorrow's weather

Whangarei: Cloudy periods with a few spots of rain. 19C

Auckland: Few spots of morning rain, chance evening showers. 17C

Hamilton: Few spots of early morning rain, then fine spells. 16C

Tauranga: Few spots of early morning rain, evening showers. 15C

Palmerston North: Fine. 15C

Wellington: Fine. 13C

Nelson: Fine. 14C

Christchurch: Fine. 13C

Dunedin: Fine. 14C

Queenstown: Fine. 16C