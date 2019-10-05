The Omarama teenager who died after falling from a horse in a paddock was Eliza-Jayne Coetzee, police have confirmed.

The 13-year-old girl died when she fell from the horse she had been riding in a paddock near Airport Rd in Omarama, about 30 kilometres south of Twizel in the Waitaki District.

The Herald understands she was riding in a paddock which is unused airport land.

Emergency services were called to Airport Rd, near the Omarama Glider Airport at 5.45pm yesterday. A rescue helicopter from Dunedin was also sent.

A police spokesperson said their thoughts were with her family and friends at this tragic time.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.