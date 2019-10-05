Police have now launched a homicide enquiry following the discovery of a body in Whanganui on Thursday.

The body of a woman was found by police officers conducting enquiries in relation to a missing person investigation at about 11:20am on Lee St in Castlecliff.

Police spent the day at the house on Friday where a house was cordoned off after what was originally described as an unexplained death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said a scene examination was underway.

Advertisement

Police expect to give an update later next week as the investigation progresses.