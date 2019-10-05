A toddler has died after a late-night accident on Friday at an address in the Wellington suburb of Aotea.

Police confirmed they attended after reports a child had been critically injured.

"Sadly, efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful and they died at the scene," a spokesperson said.

"It appears the death was the result of an accident and the matter will be referred to the Coroner."

The child is understood to have been 1 year old. No further details were immediately available.