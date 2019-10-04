Three people are in a critical condition after attending an Auckland dance concert last night.

It is understood five people became unwell at the Listen In concert at Mt Smart Stadium.

Three people are in critical condition, one person is in serious condition, and one person is in moderate condition following the incident.

The largest marquee ever to be erected in New Zealand sits on the main field at Mt Smart Stadium.

READ MORE:

• Australasia's biggest tent at Mt Smart for sellout Listen In dance concert

• Destiny's Child at Mt Smart Supertop

• Metallica cancel New Zealand tour in October, November at Mt Smart

• Everything you need to know about Adele's Mt Smart Stadium shows

Advertisement

All five people were transported to Auckland Hospital.

Australasia's biggest marquee was flown in for the Listen In event.

The giant marquee, about 100 metres long by 70m wide and 25m high, has been installed for the Listen In concert featuring Flume, Diplo, ScHoolboy Q, 6LACK, Slowthai and more.

James Peterson of Regional Facilities Auckland, which operates the stadium, said the original plan was to install a smaller tent on a carpark for a crowd of up to 15,000, but a sell out crowd of 20,000 required a shift to the stadium floor and a bigger tent.