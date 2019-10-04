Three people are in a critical condition after taking a substance at an Auckland dance concert last night.

St John Ambulance confirmed five people were hospitalised during the Listen In concert at Mt Smart Stadium after 10pm yesterday.

Three are in critical condition and one is in serious condition after becoming unwell because of a substance they had taken.

Another person is in a moderate condition in hospital, but that was not related to a substance they had taken.

St John Ambulance head of public affairs Victoria Hawkins said they could not confirm if the people hospitalised had had a drug overdose.

"It was due to a substance they had ingested. I think our people at the event were concerned," Hawkins said.

The largest marquee ever to be erected in New Zealand sits on the main field at Mt Smart Stadium.

All five people were transported to Auckland Hospital.

Australasia's biggest marquee was flown in for the Listen In event.

The giant marquee, about 100m long by 70m wide and 25m high, has been installed for the Listen In concert featuring Flume, Diplo, ScHoolboy Q, 6LACK, Slowthai and others.

James Peterson, of Regional Facilities Auckland, which operates the stadium, said the original plan was to install a smaller tent on a carpark for a crowd of up to 15,000, but a sellout crowd of 20,000 required a shift to the stadium floor and a bigger tent.