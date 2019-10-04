Menzies John Hallett shot dead an innocent Turangi service station attendant in 1979.

Nearly a decade later the Taupō man confided to his flatmate on a fishing trip.

It was revealed today that Hallett died in custody on Wednesday. Tonight his former flatmate Warwick Nunns has detailed to the Herald Hallett's "tame confession" and said his old mate knew he'd never come out of prison alive.

"We'd just come off the dinghy and sat down for a couple of beers, very early in the evening, and he told the story.

