A person is dead after a horse riding incident in Omarama, 30 kilometres south of Twizel.

Emergency services were called to Airport Rd, near the Omarama Glider Airport, at 5.45pm today.

A rescue helicopter from Dunedin was also sent.

A police spokeswoman said they couldn't yet say the age or sex of the rider.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were in attendance but could not comment further.