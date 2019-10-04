A Hastings toddler has contracted measles, the sixth case of the disease in Hawke's Bay this year.

The new case was confirmed on Friday, two days after two other cases were confirmed, a Hastings man in his 30s and a toddler in Wairoa.



Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said the new case did not appear to be related to the two other cases.

Health officials were working closely with family to establish the source of disease.



It was unlikely there was any risk to the wider community as the toddler had remained at home while infectious, he said.



Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body



Jones advised anyone not feeling well and thinking they have contracted the viral illness to stay at home and phone their doctor to avoid spreading the illness.

"Your doctor will make the necessary arrangements to assess you safely without infecting other people. "

You can also call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611-116.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have already had measles, or were born before 1969.