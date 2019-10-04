A Wairoa gang member is set to appear in court today facing 58 charges related to methamphetamine and cannabis dealing.

Police said the man, described as being a member of the Mongrel Mob Barbarian chapter, was arrested yesterday at a house in Mahia Avenue, where police also seized $8000 in cash.

Police have not revealed whether any illicit drugs were seized, but said young children have been living at the property.

Also arrested, for allegedly breaching bail, was a man police said is a member of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa. He had been remanded on electronic facing family violence charges.

Eastern Police Organised Crime Unit head Detective Sergeant John McCarthy said police will continue to target gangs in Wairoa and particularly their illegal drug activities.

"Methamphetamine is a scourge on our communities, particularly small towns like Wairoa," he said. "We are focussing heavily on gangs and their involvement in the meth scene. The amount of social harm this drug does to the community is horrendous."

A police statement said the two men were due to appear in the Wairoa District Court today, and that no further information was available with the case "now before the courts."

Wairoa has had significant community opposition to the drug dealing in Northern Hawke's Bay, including a march in July when members of victim families from as far afield as Raupunga in the south of the district and Te Reinga to the north walked with community leaders with a call for an end to the methamphetamine use and dealing which many said was ruining the community.

Police are urging anyone who is concerned about drug activity in their neighbourhood to either contact their local police station or ring anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.