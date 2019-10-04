On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The aftermath of any crash can be hectic and stressful, even one where no one is seriously injured. Words are exchanged and sometimes they get heated as those involved try to establish what happened and who was at fault. That was the situation two elderly women found themselves in six months ago. They came to Tauranga for a dental appointment and wound up being involved in a crash with another vehicle in Welcome Bay. But the situation took a turn for the worse when a future council candidate got involved. His actions landed him in court. Samantha Motion reports.
Acouncil candidate has admitted a charge of assault against an elderly woman in what she says was a "road rage" incident.
David Wayne Grindley, 53, of Welcome Bay pleaded guilty in August in relation to the incident. He says he was discharged without conviction and ordered to pay the victim $750 reparation.
He says it was "a push", but the victim, aged 75, says from her perspective it was a "violent" shove that sent her staggering back.