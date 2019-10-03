Dannevirke's Westpac Bank has closed temporarily.

Customers wanting to enter the bank or use the ATM yesterday were greeted by a closure notice.

Westpac spokesperson Will Hine said the Dannevirke branch was temporarily closed following a building assessment which raised some questions.

"The length of the closure isn't clear, we will know more in a week or two when further assessments are completed."

Advertisement

In the meantime staff were working out of the Pahiatua and other nearby branches.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and are looking at alternative banking solutions while further investigations are carried out. Our nearest branches are at Pahiatua and Waipukurau."

He said the closure of the branch also affected its ATM, but there were a number of ATMs owned by other major New Zealand banks in Dannevirke and these were free for Westpac customers to use.