Imagine this: It's 8.30pm, you've just won $25 million and you're popping champagne to celebrate the life-changing moment. Money suddenly isn't an issue any more and your debts are gone. You've already planned out what you want to splurge out on ... but maybe you shouldn't.

There is $25 million up for grabs tonight in Lotto's Powerball, the first time the jackpot has been this high since late 2017.

If you won the prize, you'd become only the eighth person in the history of Powerball to win a prize worth more than $25m - it'd turn your life upside down.

The ever-so-distant lifestyle of the rich and famous would be right on your doorstep.

But a word of advice for those who believe a $25m win would be their chance to live like a Bond villain with a helipad, infinity pool and beach-facing mansion.

Real estate agent Michael Boulgaris, who specialises in luxury homes, said maintenance costs for expensive mansions required a deep pocket.

Real estate agent Michael Boulgaris has a warning for Lotto winners. Photo / Dean Purcell

Leftover cash would need to be spent on high electricity bills, cleaning and pool maintenance and insurance.

"It's like running a big ship. You would soon run out of money," he said.

The smart thing instead would be to buy apartment units, lifestyle blocks or commercial buildings, which would grow in value and offer a good income stream.

Hopeful winners were advised to get in early and grab a ticket, Lotto spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said.

"It's still too early to say what sales will be for Saturday's draw, however, there's certainly a lot of excitement in Lotto stores around the country."

The odds of winning Lotto were 1 in 3.8 million, Lotto said, while the odds of winning Powerball were 1 in 38 million.

Number one was the most frequently drawn Lotto number, followed by number seven.

The most frequently drawn Powerball number was two, which had been selected 159 times.

A young Taranaki woman who pocketed $22.3m in January spent a month holidaying in Europe with family.

The 2018 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible. Photo / Driven

Next, she's heading to Japan for the Rugby World Cup semis and final - hopefully, played and won by the All Blacks.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind year — a complete rollercoaster of emotions. Even now, I still can't quite believe it happened," the woman said.

"I've got my whole life ahead of me, so I want to make sure that whatever I do next is something that love and enjoy."

And while it paid to be cautious when it came to spending you millions from Lotto, here are a number of things you could splurge on.

A 131-night journey around the world on board a Regent Seven Seas Cruises vessel would cost at least $113,000 per person twin share on Flight Centre.

A slick 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster MY18 on Driven comes with an asking price of a mere $675,000 with only 1000kms on the clock.

Is red more your colour? A 2017 Ferrari F12 Coupe with only 785km on the odometer comes with an asking price of $549,990.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion on 5109sq m of prime real estate in Remuera, Auckland could be the right fit.

The price for the property, which features an infinity pool and tennis court, is by negotiation but its rateable value is $24,500,000.