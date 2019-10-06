On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Her release from prison puts children and families at risk."
As part of the kidnapping plot, Manukau-Togiavalu also duped a nanny agency before working for the Auckland family and then enlisted the help of her younger cousin Sydnee Shaunna Taulapapa to physically steal the baby.
CCTV cameras caught a balaclava-clad Taulapapa creeping away through the family home's back door with the newborn in her arms.
"The lengthy and frustrating court process saw Nadene receive a light sentence and Sydnee - who physically broke into our home to take our baby - escape on a discharge without conviction. We were robbed of justice," the parents told the Herald.
Taulapapa was discharged without conviction for kidnapping and burglary but was ordered to complete 400 hours' community work and pay $2000 to the baby's parents or a children's charity, which was donated to fertility research.