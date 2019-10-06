The parents of a kidnapped baby girl implored the Parole Board not to release their former nanny, who was described as a "convincing and calculating con-artist".

Nadene Faye Manukau-Togiavalu will leave prison in December after being granted parole at a hearing yesterday, the Herald revealed.

The 23-year-old was serving a three-year prison term for an orchestrated and elaborate plot to kidnap a newborn baby from an Epsom family for whom she nannied.

Her scam included a hoax baby shower and pregnancy suit as she attempted to convince people she had adopted out the child and now wanted it back.

