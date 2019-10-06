The parents of a kidnapped baby girl implored the Parole Board not to release their former nanny, who was described as a "convincing and calculating con-artist".

Nadene Faye Manukau-Togiavalu will leave prison in December after being granted parole at a hearing yesterday, the Herald revealed.

The 23-year-old was serving a three-year prison term for an orchestrated and elaborate plot to kidnap a newborn baby from an Epsom family for whom she nannied.

Her scam included a hoax baby shower and pregnancy suit as she attempted to convince people she had adopted out the child and now wanted it back.

Nadene Manukau-Togiavalu wore a fake pregnancy suit during her hoax baby shower before the kidnapping. Photo / Supplied

The parents of the baby girl, who was taken at just 11 days old in August 2017, told the Herald they were "disturbed and disappointed" with the Parole Board's decision.

In a letter to the board, the parents said of Manukau-Togiavalu: "You may have found in your interactions with her that she speaks calmly, articulately and convincingly.

"She has an ability to befriend people, solicit empathy with her stories, then exploit any weakness in a person to her advantage," their letter reads.

"We ask that you give consideration to what is possible with her elaborate lies - how she planned over some months to kidnap a newborn baby and deceive so many people in this process."

The parents said police had told them during the investigation that Manukau-Togiavalu was "one of the most convincing and calculating con-artists they have come across".

Nadene Manukau-Togiavalu appears for sentencing as baby’s parents read victim impact statements. / Michael Craig

"Despite whatever she may say, we still do not believe in this time she is remorseful and would be capable of engaging in prolonged fraudulent behaviour designed to hurt other people.

"We implore the Parole Board to consider accordingly with her track record and deceitful nature the potential to cause further damage to others upon her release."

After the decision went against the parents' wishes they told the Herald that Manukau-Togiavalu's "evil plan and deception" continues to cause considerable and ongoing trauma.

"Her release from prison puts children and families at risk."

As part of the kidnapping plot, Manukau-Togiavalu also duped a nanny agency before working for the Auckland family and then enlisted the help of her younger cousin Sydnee Shaunna Taulapapa to physically steal the baby.

CCTV cameras caught a balaclava-clad Taulapapa creeping away through the family home's back door with the newborn in her arms.

A young nanny who kidnapped a newborn baby after faking an elaborate and delusional pregnancy to fool friends and family has been jailed for three years. Video supplied.

"The lengthy and frustrating court process saw Nadene receive a light sentence and Sydnee - who physically broke into our home to take our baby - escape on a discharge without conviction. We were robbed of justice," the parents told the Herald.

Taulapapa was discharged without conviction for kidnapping and burglary but was ordered to complete 400 hours' community work and pay $2000 to the baby's parents or a children's charity, which was donated to fertility research.

The Crown appealed the sentence, seeking a conviction for Taulapapa, but was unsuccessful in the Court of Appeal .

"We were violated on the day of the kidnapping and then again by that decision. There have been no consequences for her whatsoever," the parents said.

"Sydnee of her own free will broke into our house, took away our baby daughter and drove around with her for seven hours."

Sydnee Shaunna Taulapapa, pictured during her High Court sentencing. Photo / Sam Hurley

The parents and about 80 police launched a major search to find the newborn, who was discovered with Taulapapa in a car in the suburb of Favona.

"Both Nadene and Sydnee knew exactly what they were doing.

"It disturbs us to think what could have happened to our little girl, what the kidnappers had planned to do to her, if the police had not put all their resources into getting her back that day."

Manukau-Togiavalu was also convicted and discharged for burglary, criminal harassment, making an intimate visual recording and dishonestly using a document.

Time on parole is included as part of a person's sentence, with Manukau-Togiavalu's due to end on August 30, 2020.