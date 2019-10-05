EDITORIAL:

It's now hard to believe one company monopolised the Sunday newspaper scene for so long but, in October 2004, the scene changed.

As Liam Dann points out today, houses were about half the price but mortgage rates were double. The economy was booming and New Zealand was in the early days of a big surge in tourist numbers — off the back of the wildly popular Lord of the Rings films.

George W. Bush was in the White House and Kitty Kelley had published her scathing look at the Bush dynasty, just months out from the election. In New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.