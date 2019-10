Motorists were asked to avoid a section of State Highway 1 near Tokoroa last night after a crash caused power lines to fall down on the road.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 11pm, according to a police statement.

There were no reports of injuries, however, power lines were down and the northbound lane between Rollett Rd and Newell Rd was blocked.

The road was closed for around two hours, with diversions in place while the scene was cleared.