Police have released the name of a woman who died in a quad bike accident at Waimate in South Canterbury last week.

She was 41-year-old Stacey Maree Rodgers, of Waimate.

"Police extends its condolences to her family and friends," a police statement said.

READ MORE:

•Worksafe investigating quad bike fatality

Advertisement

The accident is being investigated by WorkSafe and the Coroner.