A person is being transported to Middlemore Hospital by emergency services following a water incident in Māngere today.

St John was notified of the incident on Mascot Ave at 2.12pm, a spokeswoman said.

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre was located on the same avenue but declined to comment when contacted by the Herald.

The person was being transported to Middlemore Hosptial in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were asked by St John to assist but referred the Herald to St John for comment.